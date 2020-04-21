Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets; China criticises India's FDI move

Bengaluru based IT giant Infosys on Monday reported a sequential decline of 1.4% in its fourth quarter revenues, which stood at $3,197 million; The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections; The Chinese Embassy in India has criticised India's decision to restrict foreign direct investments from its neighbouring countries by making government approval mandatory. Watch this and more on News Blast.



