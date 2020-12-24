Infosys is fastest wealth creator; Apple aims car production by 2024

Infosys, the country's second largest software exporter, has emerged as the fastest wealth creator in the last 25 years; Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has concluded pre-Budget consultation meetings for Budget 2021-22; Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology; Watch this and more on News Blast.

