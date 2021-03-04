 Infosys to cover employees' vaccination cost; Serum's vaccine plans : News Reel: Business Today
Infosys to cover employees' vaccination cost; Serum's vaccine plans

BusinessToday.In | March 4, 2021

IT major Infosys on Wednesday said it will cover the vaccination cost for its employees in India and their family members; Bharat Biotech has announced the Phase 3 clinical trial results for its coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin; The COVAX initiative, co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) and the World Health Organization (WHO), will supply 237 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to 142 countries by May-end. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Canada receives first shipment of 5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses from Serum Institute



