Instagram update: How to restore deleted posts, reels, IGTV videos

Facebook owned Instagram has launched one of its most awaited features --Recently Deleted. This new feature on Instagram allows users to take control of their posts in case it gets deleted or gets hacked. "We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back," Instagram in a blog post had noted. If you do end up deleting your post, IGTV video or a Reel, know that you can always retrieve it back within 30 days. After 30 days, you will end up losing your posts forever as Instagram will remove it permanently from the folder. Watch this video to see how to restore deleted posts.

Restore your deleted photos, videos, reels with Instagram's new feature