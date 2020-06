With Unlock 1.0 set to conclude on June 30, the government is expected to announce fresh guidelines for various sectors, including the aviation industry; After Parotas, a humble bag of ready-to-eat popcorn will now attract the 18% GST, clarified the Gujarat Authority of Advanced Ruling (AAR) recently; India recorded a single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. Watch this and more on News Blast.