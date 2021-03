Alisha Moopen, Deputy MD, Aster DM Healthcare, explains what COVID-19 pandemic has taught women. She lists the number of measures women should take to keep themselves healthy and also touches upon the sacrifices they had to make during the pandemic. Moopen describes how coronavirus increased the gender gap predicted by the World Economic Forum and steps required to lessen this gap. Watch the video for more.

