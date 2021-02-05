Internet ban hits locals' livelihood at Singhu border

The central government on January 30 placed a temporary suspension on internet services in Delhi's Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders and their adjoining areas to 'maintain public safety and avert public emergency'. The ban has taken a toll on the villagers residing in the vicinity of the Delhi-Haryana border, who have clarified that they do not have any issues with the agitation, except for traffic snarls and internet shutdown. This is the second incident of the internet suspension in a week, with first being implemented on January 26, after the farmers' Republic Day tractor parade. Watch the video for more.

