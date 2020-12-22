iPhone 12 emerges as world's best-selling 5G device; UK flights suspended

Farmers start hunger strike to pressure Modi on reforms; new COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on global stocks, sterling, threatens more volatility; any vaccine against COVID-19 should be granted emergency use authorisation only after proper consideration and conducting its trials on a sufficient sample size, a parliamentary panel chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma recommended the government. Watch the video for more details.

