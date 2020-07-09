Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains

Ever since a group of over 230 scientists from 32 countries across the world claimed that they had evidence to suggest that coronavirus is airborne, and urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to update its guidelines, there have been growing concerns among people about this development and the risks involved. To clear doubts about this new finding on COVID-19, WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan spoke to India Today TV in an exclusive interview. Watch the video for more.

