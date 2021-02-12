Is India's micro-blogging site Koo on its way to replace Twitter?

India's micro-blogging website, Koo, which was also a part of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge last year, is steadily getting the attention and on its way to become the best alternative for Twitter. The past week saw a number of influential names including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal moving to Koo, along with some government ministries. The desi platform was also used by the government to disseminate official communications while it was at loggerheads with Twitter. But, will the homegrown app be able to replace Twitter in India? Watch the video here.