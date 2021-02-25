Israel is world's most-vaccinated nation, but its problems don't end there

Of the nine million people in Israel, a nation with universal healthcare, nearly half have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a third have received both doses since the rollout began on December 19. This made the country a prime location for a real-world study into the vaccine's ability to stem the pandemic, along with its advanced data capabilities. But even as the country's economy starts opening up, there's a long way to go before pre-pandemic normalcy sets in. Watch the video for more on how Israel achieved this feat and why it still has many challenges ahead.

