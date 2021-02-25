 Israel is world's most-vaccinated nation, but its problems don't end there : News Reel: Business Today
Israel is world's most-vaccinated nation, but its problems don't end there

February 25, 2021

Of the nine million people in Israel, a nation with universal healthcare, nearly half have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a third have received both doses since the rollout began on December 19. This made the country a prime location for a real-world study into the vaccine's ability to stem the pandemic, along with its advanced data capabilities. But even as the country's economy starts opening up, there's a long way to go before pre-pandemic normalcy sets in. Watch the video for more on how Israel achieved this feat and why it still has many challenges ahead.

Also Read: COVID-19 illness risk fell 95.8% after both Pfizer vaccine doses, says Israel



