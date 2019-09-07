PM Modi gives heartfelt hug to emotional ISRO chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was closely watching every move of India's most-ambitious moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, on Saturday appreciated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, and said despite the snag just before the landing, a major part of the mission was a success. After the setback, Sivan, during his meeting with the PM, got emotional and PM Modi gave him a heartfelt hug, thanking the entire team for doing everything they could to make it a success. Watch a BusinessToday.In video.