Ivanka feels honoured to be back; IMF worried about coronavirus

Hours before landing in India for their maiden official visit, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, tweeted she was honoured to come back to India after two years. She added the friendship between the "world's two largest democracies has never been this strong"; The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economic recovery at risk, the IMF warned, as G20 financial chiefs discussed ways to contain its economic ripple effects. Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 per cent this year, up from 2.9 per cent last year, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said after a two-day meeting of G20; Digitial payment giant Paytm expects to turn profitable after two years as it is monetising the existing customer base and eyes financial services as its next major frontier for growth, its founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

