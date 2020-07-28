Jack Ma yet to respond to summons by Gurugram court over complaint

A court in Gurugram has summoned Alibaba and its founder Jack Ma over a complaint by an ex-employee stating that he was wrongfully fired from the company, after objecting to what he saw as censorship and fake news on company apps, documents seen by Reuters showed. The case came weeks after India cited security concerns in banning Alibaba's UC News, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese apps after a clash between the two countries' forces on their border. Watch the video for more.Job seekers more optimistic about hiring prospects as economy rebounds: LinkedIn survey