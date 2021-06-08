Jeff Bezos to fly to space; Apple brings FaceTime to Android, Windows

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly to space on July 20 on his space exploration company Blue Origin's first human space flight; In a bid to encourage more COVID-19 vaccination, some state-owned lenders have announced higher interest rates on deposits, but for a limited period; Apple is opening its end-to-end encrypted video conferencing solution FaceTime beyond the Apple ecosystem. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: IPO-bound Paytm sends 'offer for sale' to employees, to file draft prospectus in July