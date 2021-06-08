Jeff Bezos to fulfil his childhood dream, will fly to space in July

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly on the first space flight from his rocket company 'Blue Origin' on July 20, along with his brother. Another seat has been kept reserved for the winning bidder of an ongoing online auction, which will end on June 12 and has a high bid of $2,800,000. In May, Blue Origin had announced that its first flight aboard its New Shepard rocket, which is designed to carry up to six tourists per flight, would auction off one seat to the highest bidder. "Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother." Bezos posted on Instagram along with a video. Watch the video for more.

