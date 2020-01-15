Jhunjhunwala's favourite stock is the top gainer on Sensex, Nifty

The share price of this stock was the top Sensex gainer amid a falling market today. Sensex fell up to 235 points and Nifty lost 72 points to 12290 in early trade today. It gained 1.11% to Rs 1179 against previous close of Rs 1166. The large cap stock has gained 3.03% in last 3 days. It hit an intra day high of Rs 1,191 on BSE. On Nifty, the stock gained the most rising 1.23% to Rs 1,181. The shares touched an intra day high of Rs 1,191.50. 0.47 lakh shares of the stock changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 5.52 crore on BSE. However, the stock has lost 6.68% during the quarter ended December 2019. Watch the video for more.