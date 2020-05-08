Jio bags another investment; Rajan on debt monetisation

Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms announced today; The spread of the deadly coronavirus across the globe from China was either a terrible mistake on the part of the Chinese or probably it was incompetence, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday; Debt monetisation or printing of notes should not be a constraint on government spending today, says Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI. Watch the video for more.



