Jio Platforms bags 13th investment: Key things to know

Jio Platforms has received its 13th investment in three months. Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital investment group of Qualcomm Incorporated, has committed to invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 per cent equity stake in the digital arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. This is the largest continuous fund raised by any company in the world, that too when the world is in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the video for more.

