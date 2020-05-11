 Jio starts annual Work-From-Home plan; Wuhan sees more infections : News Reel: Business Today
Jio starts annual Work-From-Home plan; Wuhan sees more infections

May 11, 2020

Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the central Chinese city was lifted a month ago; Reliance Jio has brought in a new annual work-from-home plan as the uncertainty of the nationwide lockdown still looms over; Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi after he complained of chest pain. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Coronavirus: Elisa kits to solve accuracy issue, ease mass testing; Biocon, Transasia wait for approval

Sovereign Gold Bond Series II opens today: 10 things to know about the scheme
 




