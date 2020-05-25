JioMart expands services; India can be world's office, says Kotak

Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak has stressed on the cost-competitiveness of India's professionals across sectors and said that the country has potential to become the world's office; A month after successfully conducting a pilot across areas in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, Reliance Retail's online venture JioMart expanded its services across several towns and cities; At least four of the candidate coronavirus vaccines are soon expected to enter the clinical trial stage, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



