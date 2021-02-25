J&J vaccine effective, says FDA; RBI concerned about cryptocurrency

Drug maker Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective as per the data submitted from its ongoing multi-national Phase 3 trials; Top banker Uday Kotak has welcomed the Centre's decision to lift the embargo on grant of government businesses to private banks; Amid recent surge in demand for cryptocurrencies, the Reserve Bank of India has raised concerns that the digital currency may impact financial stability in India. Watch this and more on News Blast.

