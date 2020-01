JNU Protests: Who were the masked men who attacked students?

In a horrific incident that took place on Sunday evening at JNU Campus, a masked mob of around 40-50 people attacked the students with sticks, rods,and acid. The masked mob entered the campus, broke glasses and beat up the students brutally. At least 28 students are injured including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh. Watch the video for more.