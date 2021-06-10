Job hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels; Biden revokes Trump's orders

Job hiring is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, with around 58 per cent of organisations saying they are planning to hire more in 2021 compared to last year; Microblogging site Twitter has written to the Centre saying it is making every effort to comply with the new digital rules, and that it would provide additional details about compliance within a week; The White House has dropped Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China. Watch this and more on News Blast.

