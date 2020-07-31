Job loss insurance cover is needed during COVID-19 pandemic

Job loss insurance is a short term income support cover ranging between 12-24 months. It works as a helping hand for the government and insurance companies and acts as a stable job for the consumer. The monthly premium amount is calculated on the basis of total duration spent on the job and average salary drawn during the employment. Currently, job loss insurance comes as an add-on cover with health insurance policy or home loan plans, with premium charge between 2-5% of the total policy coverage and low benefits. Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today explains why we need it now more than ever.

