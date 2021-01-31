Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic brought the world economic activities to a standstill. India, too, took a major hit as the country went into one of the most stringent lockdowns. The lockdown in India froze the entire economy. While those employed in the informal sector took to the roads for survival, the formal sector/ salaried class also couldn't save itself from the storm. Not just this, the halt also triggered the biggest ever migration since India's independence. Watch the video to know how the Indian economy saw one of its worst phases in 2020.

