 Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020 : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020

BusinessToday.In | January 31, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic brought the world economic activities to a standstill. India, too, took a major hit as the country went into one of the most stringent lockdowns.  The lockdown in India froze the entire economy. While those employed in the informal sector took to the roads  for survival, the formal sector/ salaried class also couldn't save itself from the storm. Not just this, the halt also triggered the biggest ever migration  since India's independence. Watch the video to know how the Indian economy saw one of its worst phases in 2020.

