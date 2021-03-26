Jobs' job application gets auctioned; SBI on COVID second wave

The second wave of COVID-19 in India can last up to 100 days from February 15 and total cases in the country are expected in the order of 25 lakh, said a SBI research report; Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Centre is working on a proposal to build a double-decker flyover in steel city Jamshedpur to reduce traffic congestion; Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application letter, which was filed almost 50 years ago in 1973, was put up for auction on Wednesday and sold for a whopping GBP 162,000 (approx. Rs 1.06 crore). Watch this and more on News Blast.