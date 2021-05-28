JSW Steel builds 1000 bed hospital with oxygen connectivity

To help combat the oxygen crisis amid the second wave of COVID-19, conglomerate JSW Group has opened a 1,000-bed hospital to care for COVID-19 patients at Toranagallu, Ballari in Karnataka. The company constructed the hospital in alliance with the District Administration of Ballari, which will manage and run the facility. Built in 15 days, the COVID Care District Field Hospital is connected to a 4.8 km oxygen pipeline from the company's steel factory. The connection supplies medical oxygen directly to the hospital. Watch the video for more.

