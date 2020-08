Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers India filed the draft prospectus for Rs 1,750 crore initial public offer (IPO) on August 24. The gold retailer, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for listing of its share on BSE and NSE. The exact timeline of the IPO, issue size, and price band of shares are yet to be ascertained. Watch the video for more details.