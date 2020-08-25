 Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive : News Reel: Business Today
Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive

August 25, 2020

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates  said it is okay for tech companies to face questions and scrutiny from the government and that they deserve it; Home-grown jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers India on Monday filed the draft prospectus for Rs 1,750 crore initial public offer (IPO). Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Economy likely to contract in Q2; poorest hit hard due to COVID-19: RBI annual report



