Kalyan Jewellers files for Rs 1,750 cr IPO; Usain Bolt tests COVID positive

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said it is okay for tech companies to face questions and scrutiny from the government and that they deserve it; Home-grown jewellery maker Kalyan Jewellers India on Monday filed the draft prospectus for Rs 1,750 crore initial public offer (IPO). Watch this and more on News Blast.

