Karinne Brannigan of Dell on investments in Indian market

India is the second fastest growing market for Dell Technologies with around $3 billion in revenue and with sizable market share across product portfolios such as storage, servers, networking, desktops, virtualisation software and data protection software. The company is now yielding the benefits of its merger with EMC that happened in 2016, tells Karinne Brannigan, Senior Vice President - Asia Pacific and Japan Marketing, Dell Technologies. Business Today's Nevin John spoke to her for more details.



