Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane crashes, 15 killed

According to local airport authorities, the Bek Air aircraft with 100 passengers lost altitude and crashed into a two-storey building during take-off from Almary international airport. The crash has left at least 15 people dead, confirmed local aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation. Out of 15, six have been identified as children. Dozens have been injured in the crash. The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building. The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, which is a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.



