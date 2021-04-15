 Kejriwal announces weekend curfew to break COVID chain in Delhi : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Kejriwal announces weekend curfew to break COVID chain in Delhi

BusinessToday.In | April 15, 2021

The Delhi government has decided to enforce a weekend curfew in the backdrop of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken following a meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the weekend curfew will come into effect from April 17 onwards. The weekend curfew will be enforced from 10 pm on Friday evening till 6 am Monday. Watch the video for more details.
