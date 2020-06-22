Kejriwal assures Delhi, says oxygen a call away for self-isolated patients

Days after Delhi government officials met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the coronavirus testing had increased more than three times, from 5,000 to 18,000 per day. Kejriwal added that the coronavirus patients, who are under home isolation, will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure their oxygen levels every few hours, The patients can return it to the government once they have completely recovered from the infection. Watch the video for more.



