Kejriwal on opening up Delhi; Twitter's rule for COVID-19 tweets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for economic activities to be allowed in the national capital, except in containment zones, during the video interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers; The Home Ministry on Monday asked the Railways to start running at least 100 special trains per day for the next few weeks to ensure the return of migrant workers to their native places, an official said; Twitter announced Monday it will warn users when a tweet contains disputed or misleading information about the coronavirus. The new rule is the latest in a wave of stricter policies that tech companies across are rolling out to confront an outbreak of virus-related misinformation on their sites. Watch the video for more.



