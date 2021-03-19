Kejriwal on vaccinating Delhi; Gadkari asks for reduction of GST on PVs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the entire population of the state can be vaccinated in 3 months against COVID-19 if the Centre relaxes the eligibility criteria for vaccination; Former CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir, Vinay Dube, plans to launch a new airline in the country in 2021; Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce Goods and Service Tax (GST) on passenger vehicles. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Social media must remove content offensive to women's dignity within 24 hours: Ravi Shankar Prasad