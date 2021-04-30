Kejriwal urges people not to queue up outside vaccination centres

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people in the capital belonging to the age group of 18-44 years to not queue up outside vaccination centres from May 1 as Delhi has not received vaccines as of now. He said in the next one-two days, around 3 lakh Covishield vaccines will be received and the drive for vaccinating people above 18 years will commence. Kejriwal added that the Delhi government will inform people as soon as the vaccines arrive and everyone in the capital will be vaccinated, but a little cooperation is needed. The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in the 18-44 age group will roll out across the country on May 1. However, Delhi and some other states have said that they would be unable to do so due to the shortage of vaccine doses. Watch the video for more.

