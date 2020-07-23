Kerala gold scam: How accused conspired to finance terrorism

Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, conspired to damage the economic condition of India and use the proceeds of crime to finance terrorism, said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its remand copy on Tuesday. According to the NIA, Sandeep Nair told investigators that KT Ramees insisted on smuggling gold in larger quantities. The instances of smuggling increased during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country was weak. Watch the video for more.