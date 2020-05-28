 Kerala govt provides BevQ App for tipplers as state opens liquor shops : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Kerala govt provides BevQ App for tipplers as state opens liquor shops

May 28, 2020
Kerala has started selling liquor again, for the first time after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown came into effect in March. The state government has also released a BevQ mobile application to avoid crowding in the shops. Kerala government has allowed 301 outlets under the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), along with 576 bars, and 291 beer and wine parlours. The liquor stores will remain open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Buyers will have to register on the BevQ app for buying alcohol in the state, similar to the e-token arrangement earlier adopted by Delhi government. Watch the video for more.



