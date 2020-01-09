 Key events that led to US-Iran stand-off in the last two weeks : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Key events that led to US-Iran stand-off in the last two weeks

January 9, 2020
Iran's missile attack on two American bases in Iraq, in response to the U.S. strike that killed its top general, is the culmination of nearly two years of steadily rising tensions since President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The two countries are now engaged in their most serious confrontation since the 1979 Islamic revolution and takeover of the U.S. Embassy. Both sides have signaled restraint following the missile attack, but the threat of an all-out war remains. Here's a timeline of the main events leading up to this week's hostilities since last two weeks. Watch the video here.



