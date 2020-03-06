Key reasons why markets crashed today

Sensex and Nifty plummeted over 3% in Friday's early trading session, tracking a massive selloff in global equities amid rising concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Shares of Yes Bank tanked 85% on Friday's session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the private lender under a moratorium, capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseded its board. This was a major factor that backed the bearish trend to the broader indices. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today gives the reasons behind the crash. Watch the video for details.

