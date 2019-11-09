Key takeaways of the landmark Ayodhya judgment by the Supreme Court

The dispute site in Ayodhya has been allotted to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas by a five-jude Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led SC bench has allotted the dispute site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, while directing the government to allot an alternate 5 acre land to Sunni Waqf Board for mosque within Ayodhya. Watch the video for more.