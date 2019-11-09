 Key takeaways of the landmark Ayodhya judgment by the Supreme Court : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
 

Key takeaways of the landmark Ayodhya judgment by the Supreme Court

November 9, 2019
The dispute site in Ayodhya has been allotted to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas by a five-jude Constitution bench of the Supreme Court. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, CJI Ranjan Gogoi-led SC bench has allotted the dispute site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, while directing the government to allot an alternate 5 acre land to Sunni Waqf Board for mosque within Ayodhya. Watch the video for more.


