Kia Motors unveils premium compact SUV Seltos

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
Maharashtra Assembly election 2019: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with over 7,000 votes
US securities exchange to probe whistleblower complaints against Infosys
Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019: When, where and how to watch live coverage of polls
Elections Results 2019: How to check Haryana, Maharashtra Results on mobile phone
Maharashtra Election Results 2019 Live Updates: BJP gets early lead as counting begins across 288 seats
CORPORATE
HCL Technologies Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 2,711 crore, raises FY20 revenue guidance to 15-17%
Amazon, Indian railways tie up on transport of customers' e-commerce packages
Hero MotoCorp Q2 profit slips 10% to Rs 884 crore, revenue from operations down 17%
L&T Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 2,770 crore, order book crosses Rs 3 lakh crore
JSW Steel Q2 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 2,536 crore, revenue from operations down 18%
MARKETS
This PSU stock has gained over 50% in last eight sessions; did you miss the rally?
Dhanteras 2019: Five things to know before buying gold
MTNL share price gained 5% on buzz of Cabinet nod to merger with BSNL
JMC Projects share price rises 20% intra day on receipt of orders worth Rs 1,059 crore
ICICI Securities share price hits 52-week high on Q2 earnings, board clears interim dividend
MONEY
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Dhanteras 2019: Should you buy sovereign gold bond instead of physical gold?
Don't go blindly after pricing when buying a term insurance, says V Viswanand of Max Life Insurance
Now you can update your EPF nominee details online
ICICI Bank introduces an FD with free health insurance; should you go for it?
INDUSTRY
IUC tussle: It's incumbents versus Reliance Jio; key takeaways
SpiceJet plans to lauch new airline in UAE in December
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart in September: TRAI
Honda reveals 4th-gen hatchback Jazz at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
Modi govt's big bonanza for farmers; hikes MSP on Rabi crops from 50% to 109%
TECH
Samsung updates software to fix fingerprint recognition problem of Galaxy S10, Note 10
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
OPINION
Financial tips for working millennials- How to strike a balance between expenditure and savings
Why owning responsible businesses is in your self-interest
Telcos will have to look at new business models for 5G deployment, says Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Arogyaswami Paulraj
World Food Day: Are you malnourished? Quite possibly
Dell uses Bengaluru team's innovations in servers globally: Karinne Brannigan of Dell Technologies
PHOTOS
Hate traffic snarls? Avoid the most congested cities of Asia
Top 10 business schools in India that make the country proud
These are the most innovative states, UTs of India
Will Kejriwal's action plan against pollution work for Delhi NCR?
What India can learn from countries fighting air pollution menace
VIDEOS
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
MAGAZINE
November 3, 2019
October 20, 2019
October 6, 2019
September 22, 2019
September 8, 2019
SPECIAL
Home
Videos
News Reel
Kia Motors unveils premium compact SUV Seltos
June 20, 2019
Kia Seltos has been officially unveiled. Kia Motors has entered the country with this premium compact SUV and several engine options to choose from. It will hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2019. Watch the video for more.
Tweet
Embed
Comment
x
<iframe width='100%' height='396' frameborder="0" scrolling=no src="https://www.businesstoday.in/embed/hqnlb4zogw"></iframe>
More from this section
02:33
Business Today selects India's rising stars in business
02:49
PM Modi meets JP Morgan Council, Uber partners with DMRC
01:47
PM Modi shares his ideas behind governance with Nobel winner Banerjee
01:05
World's highest battlefield Siachen, declared open for tourists
02:20
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee meets PM Modi, calls the meeting 'unique'
02:26
Infosys launches probe, Apple starts selling locally assembled phones
01:26
Allegations employees made against Infosys' Salil Parekh, Nilanjan Roy
04:42
Assembly elections 2019: Deepika, Aamir and other celebs vote in Mumbai
20:47
What Abhijit Banerjee prescribes for revival of Indian economy
03:15
Jio calls TRAI's review anti-poor, PMC Bank depositors' woes worsen
08:17
Manmohan Singh blames 'obsessed' govt for economic slowdown
02:21
NASA's new spacesuit which can be worn by women on moon
03:24
Platforms like Amazon and Netflix face censorship threat in India
06:38
Air emergency in Delhi NCR as air quality dips to 'very poor'
02:00
ISRO gets ready to send astronauts to space by 2022 under Gaganyaan
06:34
PMC Bank scam: HDIL urges authorities to sell assets, clear dues
02:55
HDIL promoters urge to sell assets, FM promises more reforms
26:36
Kamal Nath hits out at Centre, calls GST a mess
20:49
What is MP doing to build on initial success of industrial clusters?
01:20
Global economy in a synchronised slowdown, says IMF's Gita Gopinath
12:27
Sitharaman's husband hits out at Centre over economic slowdown
01:33
Why Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee thinks Indian economy is doing bad
07:27
Banerjee shares views on Modi govt, poverty and taxing rich
06:37
Abhijit Banerjee addresses MIT after winning Nobel in economics
01:51
PMJAY completes 50 lakh treatments, Banerjee wins Nobel
03:27
Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on India's fiscal challenges
01:56
The destruction caused by Japan's worst storm in 60 years
06:17
Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee on alleviating India's poverty
01:06
Who is Abhijit Banerjee, the economist who has won the Nobel prize?
02:48
Kashmir to normalise soon, says Modi; Ganguly is new BCCI President
05:46
PM Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram
01:10
Delhi court sends Singh brothers to four-day police remand
09:13
PMC Bank customers protest outside BJP office
12:24
FM meets PMC Bank customers, promises action
02:08
India slips 10 places to 68th rank on WEF's competitive index
04:08
Rajnath Singh receives India's first Rafale, performs 'Shastra Puja'
07:05
What are Rafale fighter jet's top features?
03:58
SC puts a halt to cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey, hotels complain over Oyo fees hike
10:24
Aarey protests: No more cutting of trees till October 31, says SC
04:12
India's assets are the people, says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019: When, where and how to watch live coverage of polls
Elections Results 2019: How to check Haryana, Maharashtra Results on mobile phone
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Khattar, Hooda lead in early trends
Maharashtra, Haryana Election Results 2019 Tomorrow: Vote Counting Time, All You Need to Know
Biz EOD: Govt approves BSNL, MTNL merger; Tax collection may fall short in FY20; L&T Q2 profit up
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Samsung updates software to fix fingerprint recognition problem of Galaxy S10, Note 10
WhatsApp to bring these much-awaited features for Android, iOS soon
Vodafone Idea partners with Home Credit to offer 4G Smartphone on EMI
Uber wants to make Google Maps redundant
YuppTV partners with BSNL to offer customised streaming experience
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE