Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines

In her keynote address at Business Today's Most Powerful Women event, Biocon Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, stressed on the need for very robust planning for vaccination of Indians by the government. This would require a very sophisticated technology platform to track the supply chain, maintain the cold supply chain in both rural and urban India and ensure availability of vaccines to more than a billion people. For the vaccination database, India could depend on Aadhaar to identify and trace people, she suggested.