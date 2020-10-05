 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on role of technology and Aadhaar in distribution of vaccines

BusinessToday.In | October 5, 2020

In her keynote address at Business Today's Most Powerful Women event, Biocon Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, stressed on the need for very robust planning for vaccination of Indians by the government. This would require a very sophisticated technology platform to track the supply chain, maintain the cold supply chain in both rural and urban India and ensure availability of vaccines to more than a billion people. For the vaccination database, India could depend on Aadhaar to identify and trace people, she suggested.



