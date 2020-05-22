 KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Jio; Free food grains not enough, says Rajan : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Jio; Free food grains not enough, says Rajan

May 22, 2020
Reliance Industries on Friday announced that KKR would invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore; Calling India's Rs 20.9 lakh crore stimulus inadequate in providing for recovery of an economy pummelled by COVID-19, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said the package gives free foodgrains but migrant workers, rendered jobless by lockdown, need money to buy milk, vegetables and cooking oil and pay rent; Power outage and frequent fibre cuts have disrupted telecom connectivity in Cyclone Amphan hit areas, particularly Kolkata, North and South 24 Pargana districts of West Bengal. Watch this and more on News Blast.



