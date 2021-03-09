Kolkata Railway office building fire turns tragic as 9 die

Nine emergency responders died in a fire that broke out at a multistoried building in Kolkata on Monday evening, confirmed West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose. The deceased included four firefighters, two RPF jawans and one Kolkata police ASI. The building houses offices of the Railways. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Rs 10 lakh and jobs to members of the families of deceased. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Kolkata fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh aid for families of victims