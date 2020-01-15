Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak on the advice that changed his life

Uday Kotak, the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, shares the best advice of his life and how it helped him in his career . At a time when India was still a closed economy he started out on his own, even rejecting a lucrative offer from a multinational company. He went on to lay the foundation of Kotak Mahindra Bank (then kotak Mahindra Finance Limited) in 1985. Kotak got his banking license in 2003 by RBI. Watch the video as he shares the story behind the advice that changed his life.

Also read: India's exports dip 1.8% to $27.36 billion in December 2019



Also read:HDFC Bank credit card holder? Net banking, other services won't be available on this day









