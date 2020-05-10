KV Subramanian on government's plans to revive the economy

India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), KV Subramanian spoke to India Today TV about ways in which the government was planning to revive the economy. Subramanian said that a second stimulus package "should be coming anytime soon". His comments come at a time when several industries have appealed to the government to release a stimulus package or provide income support to their employees. He reassured that the government is actively working on providing liquidity support to a large net of companies in its second relief package. All of these issues will help address supply-side issues, said the CEA. Watch the video for more.



