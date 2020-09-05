 Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff

September 5, 2020

Russia's potential coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, approved in the country last month, induced an antibody response in all participants with no serious side effects, according to the first peer-reviewed data on studies of the project; The situation along the India-China border has been "very nasty and the Chinese are "going at it" much more strongly, said US President Donald Trump; Future Retail posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in the financial year 2019-20. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



