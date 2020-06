It's not over in the Galwan Valley yet. Indian and Chinese troops seem to have taken up new positions in the Galwan Valley, fresh satellite images show. According to the images captured on June 22, the day of Corps Commander-level talks in Ladakh, a new forward has been built-up by the Chinese army near Patrol Point 14. The images captured by Maxar's Worldview-3 satellite, show earth-moving vehicles, JCB machines and pre-fabricated sheds brought by the Chinese army. Watch the video for more.